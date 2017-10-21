C3 Pure Fibre
Jamaican arrested for overstaying

October 20, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 21-year-old Jamaican man is now in police custody after being arrested for overstaying in the Cayman Islands.
The man, according to a joint Immigration, Customs and RCIPS statement, has been living the last 17 months illegally in Cayman.

He was held during a raid at a house in George Town on Thursday (19 October.) He is currently in custody at the Police Detention Centre.

Officers from Immigration, Customs and the RCIPS conducted a joint operation in the Windsor Park area where they raided a residence suspected of harbouring illegal immigrants.
They arrested the Jamaican national and recovered small amounts of drug paraphernalia. The man will be deported to Jamaica in the coming days. Anyone with information about drug trafficking, illegal immigrants or other criminal activities is asked to call the police tip line on 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

