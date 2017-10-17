C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

JGHS project moves forward: KPMG contracted for Outline Business Case

October 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
KPMG has been contracted to design an outline business case to move the long-awaited John Gray High School project forward.
But actual construction work on the multi-million dollar school is not expected to begin until 2019.
The Education Ministry announced the signing of the business case assuring that completing the school was a government priority.
The ministry said this phase of the project will involve extensive stakeholder engagement and is expected to be completed next February.
Earlier this year the school’s gymnasium was completed with an $8.8 million dollar price tag. The expected cost for the completion of the school is yet to be released.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

