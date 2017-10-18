Juveniles in Northward learn skills and practice teamwork uniting to build their own basketball court

As the saying goes necessity is the mother of invention and this was proven to be true in the case of young inmates at Northward prison teaming up for a unified purpose.

“I think they really appreciated the amount of work that it takes and that if you want something that you have to work for it,” said Racquel Solomon HR manager at the Prison.

And worked they did, for over a month the young men joined together at Northward to construct their own basketball court.

Ms. Solomon said there were multiple benefits from the project.

“We thought it was a perfect opportunity to mesh two objectives to get our staff more engaged with the youth to teach them some positive trade to begin fostering those positive relationships and to provide them with some alternative positive activity which is basketball,” said Ms. Solomon.

Prison Line Officer Nigel Gordon said it was an opportunity to gain some life skills they can utilize later.

Mr. Gordon said, “It teach them… from time to time help them to let them handle a drill, the saw and doing a little cutting and all of that. Doing the tying of the steel and so that help them in the future that they can help with even going into construction or so forth.”

One of the young men at the prison who can’t be named due to his age told Cayman 27 he feels a sense of pride at the work they have done.

“I feel good in my self still because we had really need it and thing so I feel good about myself that I help staff and other residents that came, to look forward to this basketball court,” said the young man.

While the court is complete the boys are yet to use it as they are waiting for their basketball hoop.

