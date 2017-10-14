C3 Pure Fibre
Kittiwake wreck shift gets Cayman talking

October 13, 2017
Joe Avary
With more than 10,000 views, it seems like everyone is talking about the newly re-positioned Kittiwake.

Outspoken tourism pioneer Suzy Soto, MLA Captain Eugene Ebanks, photographer Susannah Snowden-Smith, and CITA Watersports Association’s Emma Jane Fisher shared their views on the island’s newest dive site.
CITA Watersports Association said it’s planning to re-anchor the ship and remove some of its port side railings to prevent further contact with the reef.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

