Kittiwake wreck shift gets Cayman talking

With more than 10,000 views, it seems like everyone is talking about the newly re-positioned Kittiwake.

Outspoken tourism pioneer Suzy Soto, MLA Captain Eugene Ebanks, photographer Susannah Snowden-Smith, and CITA Watersports Association’s Emma Jane Fisher shared their views on the island’s newest dive site.

CITA Watersports Association said it’s planning to re-anchor the ship and remove some of its port side railings to prevent further contact with the reef.

