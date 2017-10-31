Kynes pleas not guilty to obscenity charge

Cayman Brac resident and artist Ron Kynes pleads not guilty to charges against him in a case that has spurred debate on free speech and indecency.

Mr. Kynes was arrested in July and charged this month with possession of an obscene publication.

The charges stem from sculptures Mr. Kynes created and displayed in the yard of his home, including one depicting two women engaging in a sexual act.

Mr. Kynes returns to court on 23 November for a case management hearing.

