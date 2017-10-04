The Round Table is back to preview the 2017/2018 NHL season. BOB FM’s Brad Ross says the New Jersey Devils are a team on the rise, while Shawn ‘Cainer’ Cain says Tampa is ready to take the next step. Paul ‘MC’ Wammer says the rivalry for the best emerging young player between Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Toronto’s Auston Matthews will grow this season, while the Sports Guy is on a lonely island saying he thinks Matthews is just as good as the newly minted highest paid player in the league.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: 2017/18 NHL Preview with the hockey buds!
October 4, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.