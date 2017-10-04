C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: 2017/18 NHL Preview with the hockey buds!

October 4, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Round Table is back to preview the 2017/2018 NHL season. BOB FM’s Brad Ross says the New Jersey Devils are a team on the rise, while Shawn ‘Cainer’ Cain says Tampa is ready to take the next step. Paul ‘MC’ Wammer says the rivalry for the best emerging young player between Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Toronto’s Auston Matthews will grow this season, while the Sports Guy is on a lonely island saying he thinks Matthews is just as good as the newly minted highest paid player in the league.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: