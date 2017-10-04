The Doctor may have to perform emergency surgery on his beloved Oakland Raiders as a porous defense and an injury to quarterback Derek Carr have all but stopped any early season optimism for what some were calling an AFC contender. The Raiders lost 16-10 in Denver, dropping them to 2-2. The Sports Guy’s New York Jets however are currently experiencing a meteoric rise, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20.
Let’s Talk Sports: Week 4 NFL Preview with Rooster 101’s Dr. Doug
October 4, 2017
October 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
