Lionfish charity cull-a-thon raises more than $500

Cayman 27 senior reporter and weatherman Joe Avary is back at work – and wearing closed-toed shoes again – after a week of culling the invasive lionfish for five local charities.

The big question – how much money did he raise?

Monday Joe was culling for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, removing 22 lionfish from the reef good for 13lb, 2oz. That adds up to $78.75.

Tuesday Joe was culling for the NCVO Foster Home along with Tony Land from DiveTech. Weather was uncooperative, but they captured 11 lionfish weighing 6lb, 3oz. That’s good for $37.63

Wednesday also presented weather challenges, but Joe (along with a DiveTech staffer and his friend Tom Quigley) kept it upbeat, collecting 21 lionfish weighting 8lb, 8oz. That was good enough for $51 for my One Dog at a Time.

Joe’s best day was Thursday for the Crisis Centre. He and Glen from DiveTech scored big with 23lb, 7oz of the reef pests, 36 of them in total. That’s $140.63 for the Crisis Centre.

By Friday , Joe’s hunting grounds were just about fished out – which is good news, as this is an invasive species we are dealing with.

Joe was joined by his friends Jo and Carrie. Even with all those eyes in the water, the three combined for just nine lionfish, most of them small, for a weight of 3lb, 15oz. worth $23.63 for Meals on Wheels.

In total, Joe Avary’s charity lionfish cull-a-thon raised a grand total of $331.13 for some excellent local charities.

Joe’s parents, from Nashville, Tennessee pledged to match their son’s best day, and other community pledges boosted the grand total raised to almost $600.

