Lionfish pioneer recieves scuba hall-of-fame honours

Cayman is home to the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF), and last week, two local divers were honoured for their accomplishments in the field, including Jason Washington – a leading voice in the fight against the lionfish invasion…

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done here and what we’ve accomplished,” Mr. Washington told Cayman 27 Friday at the ISDHF induction ceremony.

Mr. Washington said he’s most proud of his role in combating the invasive lionfish.

“I’m also very proud that people can hold Cayman as a standard as to how to deal with this invasion,” he said.

The lionfish invasion first arrived in Cayman’s waters back in 2008, and Mr. Washington founded Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) shortly thereafter.

In the years since, CULL has removed tens of thousands of the invasive pests from Cayman’s reefs. Mr. Washington is also credited with creating a demand for lionfish in the local restaurant scene.

“I have great hopes that within the next 20 years that the lionfish invasion will be under control and we will have some natural predation on those fish, but if not, you know, guys like myself and yourself and the team over at CULL will be out there on the front lines fighting the good fight,” said Mr. Washington.

Mr. Washington is also the mastermind behind iDive Cayman, a web-based portal where visitors can explore Cayman’s 365 dive sites before their dream dive vacation begins.

“Right now iDive gets about 5,000 visitors a day, and that’s 5,000 people that we are exposing to our underwater product on a daily basis,” said Mr. Washington. “I’m really excited about the future and where it’s going to go. It’s really become a great resource for tourists and locals alike.”

He told Cayman 27 being included in the same breath as Cayman’s diving luminaries is indeed an honour.

“People in my industry aren’t looking for the accolades, we just do what we do because we love it, and to be held in high regard and to share the stage with, you know Kent Eldemire and honorees that have passed, it’s a real honor for me,” he said.

Mr. Washington said his iDive concept is poised for growth. He said its global platform is in the process of expanding to include ten other Caribbean islands.