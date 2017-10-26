C3 Pure Fibre
Local designer creates safe and stylish fuse box covers

October 25, 2017
Felicia Rankin
If you have ever thought the fuse box in your home was an eye sore, that may no longer be a problem.

One local inventor said she has created a solution to that problem.

Lindsay Thompson is the Inventor and Owner of Fuse In Designs decorative magnetic electrical panel covers. It’s a stylish and safe way to cover the panel.

She said often people try to cover their fuse boxes with mirror or paintings which is a fire code violation.

“I think a lot of people don’t recognise however though that if they do have their panel covered and in the case of an electrical emergency it is deemed that their electrical panel was inaccessible or unrecognizable, that their insurance company may not cover their insurance claim,” said Ms. Thompson.

Visit the website for more https://www.fuse-indesigns.com/new-page-1/

 

 

 

 

