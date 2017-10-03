Local honouree calls for conservation at Scuba Hall of Fame dinner

The 2017 class of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) was inducted Friday night at the Marriott Grand Cayman on Seven Mile Beach.

Among the local honourees was 10th generation Caymanian Kent Eldemire, who used his time at the podium to make a plea for conservation.

“My entire family are divers, we have six generations of divers,” explained Mr. Eldemire.

ISDHF local honouree Kent Eldemire told Cayman 27 diving runs deep in his bloodline. A 3rd generation salvage diver, he recalls the family feasting on rice after his grandfather completed the salvage of the Cali shipwreck, which sank along with its cargo of rice.

“He took those 30,000 bags of rice and we ate rice for a couple of years after that,” said Mr. Eldemire.

Friday night, Mr. Eldemire joined Ambassador Divers owner and Cayman United Lionfish League founder Jason Washington as 2017’s ISDHF local honourees, delivering a strong pro-conservation message during his induction remarks.

“We have got to protect our environment, we have got to protect it for our children, we have got to protect it for all the future people coming in the world and we are not doing a very good job,” said Mr. Eldemire.

Without calling him by name, Mr. Eldemire blasted US President Donald Trump for his climate change denial.

“Our world is now governed by crazy people, we have the most powerful man in the world who says that global warming is not happening and yet still, we watched in the Caribbean a few years ago where every single solitary long-spined sea urchin died in every single island in the Caribbean,” said Mr. Eldemire. “We are now experiencing 2 to 3 degree changes in the temperature, our hurricanes are getting absolutely incredible, and we have some madman who I’m sure some of you in here absolutely adore telling us that there’s no such thing as global warming.”

Mr. Eldemire recalled stopping tankers from destroying coral reefs near his boyhood home on Grand Cayman’s West side, and confiscating a cruise ship’s lifeboat and other diving equipment after catching its crew removing corals from the vicinity of Eden Rock.

“I want you to leave here tonight and question every single thing that’s being done to destroy our environment and the beautiful world that was created,” said Mr. Eldemire.

“We have not inherited the earth from our ancestors, we have borrowed it from our children,” said Mr. Eldemire, in closing.

Mr. Eldemire told Cayman 27 one of his proudest achievements was becoming a Royal Navy master diver on the HMS Safeguard out of Scotland.

