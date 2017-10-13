C3 Pure Fibre
Look out, Ireland, Ophelia is coming

October 12, 2017
Joe Avary
As Cayman 27’s Joe Avary found out, Ireland is no stranger to hurricanes.

 

From the NOAA Hurricane Center’s Public Advisory:

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Ophelia was located
near latitude 30.4 North, longitude 35.5 West. Ophelia is currently
meandering, but a east-northeast motion is expected to begin
tonight. A east-northeast motion is forecast to continue after that
with a substantial increase in forward speed by this weekend. On
the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will remain south of the
Azores through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h)
with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48
hours, but Ophelia is expected to remain a hurricane for the next
couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles
(130 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb (28.74 inches).

About the author

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

