Crime News

Man arrested for assault on security guard

October 20, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A heated dispute outside a George Town supermarket last evening (19 October) lands one man in trouble with the police.
The man, aged 54 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of assault actual bodily harm after he struck a security guard outside Kirk Supermarket in George Town.
According to the RCIPS two security guards were speaking to the man on the premises when he became agitated and used a small machete to strike at one of the guards. The guard received a small scrape to his face.
The attacker was taken into police custody and later released on police bail.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

