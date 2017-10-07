C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News

McRuss accepts NAU coupons

October 6, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

For this week’s Business Beat, Grocery store McRuss is making it easier for those getting assistance through the Needs Assessment Unit to buy food.

Store owner Charles Russell said it’s important to him to help those in need, which is why he decided the supermarket will accept coupons from the NAU.

“Cayman has a change in environment and there is, unfortunately, more people with these needs and I think it was important for us to implement this as a part of our business,” said Mr. Russell.

According to the Economics and Statistics Office, 905 people receive NAU relief for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: