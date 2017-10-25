C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

Miller discusses PAC findings

October 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Public Accounts Committee continued its focus on the Health Services Authority today (24 October) where members raised concerns about hiring practices and qualifications of senior staff members.  Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss today’s meeting was PAC chairman and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

