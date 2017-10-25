The Public Accounts Committee continued its focus on the Health Services Authority today (24 October) where members raised concerns about hiring practices and qualifications of senior staff members. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss today’s meeting was PAC chairman and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller.
Miller discusses PAC findings
October 24, 2017
1 Min Read
