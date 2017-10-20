C3 Pure Fibre
Miller on John Gray project: No need for OBC

October 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said going back to an outline business case for the John Gray High School project is a step back and will only delay delivery of the long-awaited school.
Last week government announced that KPMG had been contracted to design an outline business case to move the John Gray High School project forward. However, Mr. Miller said the expenditure on the business case could be put to better use.
“We believe there are some lessons to be learned and some improvements could be made in the design, but that should not require a business case. That should require architects looking at the plan and talking to the principal and teachers at the school at both Clifton Hunter and John Gray and find out what kind of necessary changes need to be made in the physical design of the plan,” Mr. Miller said.
Government said construction on the multi-million dollar school is not expected to begin until 2019.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

