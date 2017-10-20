Miller on John Gray project: No need for OBC

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said going back to an outline business case for the John Gray High School project is a step back and will only delay delivery of the long-awaited school.

Last week government announced that KPMG had been contracted to design an outline business case to move the John Gray High School project forward. However, Mr. Miller said the expenditure on the business case could be put to better use.

“We believe there are some lessons to be learned and some improvements could be made in the design, but that should not require a business case. That should require architects looking at the plan and talking to the principal and teachers at the school at both Clifton Hunter and John Gray and find out what kind of necessary changes need to be made in the physical design of the plan,” Mr. Miller said.

Government said construction on the multi-million dollar school is not expected to begin until 2019.

