Monitoring enhancements coming for GMO mosquito project after discrepancy detected

The National Conservation Council said it believes the Mosquito Research and Control Unit and partner firm Oxitec’s monitoring controls are working.

This after nine females were detected in a pot of its so-called “friendly” aedis aegypti mosquitoes. The council said the females were detected in a release batch of genetically modified mosquitoes on May 12th, exceeding the specified tolerance of two females per batch of one thousand.

The idea behind the “friendly” aedis aegypti programme is to release male mosquitos that mate with wild females, who then in turn cannot produce viable offspring. The National Conservation Council leaders said detecting the discrepancy shows monitoring procedures are effective.

Gina Ebanks-Petrie of the DOE and NCC said additional controls are being implemented.

“The control measures they are proposing include a substantial increase in quality control effort and annual retraining of their operators. From our perspective, we don’t believe that this information leads us to any revision of our risk assessment,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

Ms. Ebanks-Petrie said the GMO females also have the same self-limiting gene as males, which prevents them from producing viable offspring.

