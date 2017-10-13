Monster Dash to help raise funds for the Save Our Youth Foundation

If you notice a hoard of monsters coming your way this Saturday (14 October) at Camana Bay there’s no need to run for your lives, those monsters are running for a cause.

The Save Our Youth Foundation will be hosting its third annual Monster Dash raising funds for its youth-focused programmes.

Non-profit organisation SOY aims to mentor and aid children. They seek to inspire kids, help them gain confidence and transform into positive leaders in the community.

Monster Dash is just one of the ways they say they ensure programmes they facilitate are up and running.

President of SOY Iris Stoner said, “The SOY foundation is all about empowering our youth the idea is to instill positive values in them and have them thinking positively about the future.”

Divinity Ebanks, a member of SOY club and student at John Gray High School, agreed that the youth taking part is essential and feels that SOY is helping her achieve that objective.

“A lot of children don’t like to you know, take part in their community and since were the next generation to come up and be the leaders we need to have an insight on how it is,” said Ms. Ebanks

If you’re interested in taking part in the Monster Dash visit http://www.caymanactive.com/monsterdash

The walk/run takes place Saturday 14 October at Camana Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

