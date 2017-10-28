Mosquito emergence expected as weather stymies MRCU efforts

According to a press bulletin from Government Information Services, The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is expecting a significant emergence of mosquitoes during the next few days due to the recent heavy rains.

The increased rainfall results in a higher number of mosquitoes hatching during this period, compared to dryer conditions.

The wet and stormy weather has also been hampering MRCU’s control efforts, as neither ground, nor aerial operations can be conducted in extreme wet or windy conditions.

As soon as weather conditions permit, MRCU is expected to respond to the mosquito emergence.

