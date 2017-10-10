C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News

UPDATE: Town Hall Road reopens following 2-car crash

October 9, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

 

Town Hall Road is reopen to traffic this afternoon following a two-car crash Monday morning (9 October) that hospitalised two people. 

The Cayman Islands Fire Service used cutting equipment to release two people out of their respective vehicles. The two people involved remain in the hospital but their injuries are not described as serious, according to police. 

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the crash, which happened as Town Hall Road begins to curve near Boltin’s Avenue. 

Witnesses on scene tell Cayman 27 one of the vehicles appeared to be driving in the wrong lane. 

The road was closed to traffic this morning but now is open. 

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. and check back here for more updates. 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: