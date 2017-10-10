UPDATE: Town Hall Road reopens following 2-car crash

Town Hall Road is reopen to traffic this afternoon following a two-car crash Monday morning (9 October) that hospitalised two people.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service used cutting equipment to release two people out of their respective vehicles. The two people involved remain in the hospital but their injuries are not described as serious, according to police.

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the crash, which happened as Town Hall Road begins to curve near Boltin’s Avenue.

Witnesses on scene tell Cayman 27 one of the vehicles appeared to be driving in the wrong lane.

The road was closed to traffic this morning but now is open.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. and check back here for more updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

