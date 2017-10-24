NCVO breaks record, raises $138, 430 in annual telethon

Cayman is famous for its Cayman-kindness and this weekend many dug deep into their pockets giving generously to help the NCVO at their annual telethon.

The total at the end of the telethon Saturday (21 October) night was $137,000. But many everyday citizens continued to give even after the telethon ended and as of today (23 October) that figure grew to $138,430 beating last year’s record of $133,000.

Saturday’s telethon is the main fundraiser for the NCVO and the programmes under its umbrella. The televised event showcased many of Cayman’s talented artistes all of whom came together at the Prospect Playhouse to help raise funds for the non-profit organisation.

Our very own talented team at Cayman 27 and Hurley’s Media also volunteered their time to help the worthy cause.

