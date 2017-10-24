C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
News

NCVO breaks record, raises $138, 430 in annual telethon

October 23, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman is famous for its Cayman-kindness and this weekend many dug deep into their pockets giving generously to help the NCVO at their annual telethon.
The total at the end of the telethon Saturday (21 October) night was $137,000. But many everyday citizens continued to give even after the telethon ended and as of today (23 October) that figure grew to $138,430 beating last year’s record of $133,000.
Saturday’s telethon is the main fundraiser for the NCVO and the programmes under its umbrella. The televised event showcased many of Cayman’s talented artistes all of whom came together at the Prospect Playhouse to help raise funds for the non-profit organisation.
Our very own talented team at Cayman 27 and Hurley’s Media also volunteered their time to help the worthy cause.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: