NCVO Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home needs your help

The National Council of Voluntary Organizations telethon is 21 October.

The annual event raises money to help the NCVO run its programmes aimed to help Cayman’s children, one of them, the Nadine Andreas residential foster home.

“Very worthy cause. The end story is if we do not have the funding and we do not have this home, where do those children go?”

Nadine Andreas foster home manager Nasaria Cholette said every year the NCVO ntelethon provides vital financial support needed to keep the lights on.

“I would think the major funding is covered up until the end of summer, and then going towards Christmas, we start then to get that, you know, slow down, and that we really need to push through in order to make it to the next year,” she said.

With the majority of all funding they receive going to both housing and the salaries of five employees, Ms. Chollete said when problems arise their finances are rail thin.

“Sometimes we have major maintenance issues that happen at any point in the year, when that happens, that’s when we start to worry about funding.”

The home can care for up to nine residents, ages 6 through 13-years-old. It has housed more than 50 children the past 11 years.

“Upon intake sometimes the children don’t have very much that they come with so there’s just basic clothing and toiletries and those type of things we have to provide for them,” she explained.

Not to mention the residents’ departures.

“Just basic things like having a place to live, paying for rent for an apartment to help them to get settled, get a job, and then helping them do their own budget so they can be independent,” she added. In spite of all these challenges, Ms. Chollete said the sole focus remains on the individual themselves.

“We are trying to make sure that we are turning out adults, who can function, that is our focus,” she said, adding she had one message for everyone.

“A lot of people know me as Ms. Suckoo because I taught for many years in the public school system, and I just wanted to say to all my students, if I was a change in your life, if I had a positive effect on your life, what I want you to do for me is make a donation to the NCVO through the telethon, and make sure to talk to your friends, and get them to donate, because every little bit adds up, and we’re doing good work here, and we really need your help.”

Both the kids and the staff depend on the donations they receive from this telethon, it is their lifeline, so please find the Cayman kind, find the generosity in your heart and donate to this very worthy cause.

