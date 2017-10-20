NCVO’s John Gray Memorial Fund assist Cayman graduates financially in university

The NCVO’s John Gray Memorial Fund helps Caymanian students make their college dreams come true by providing financial support.

When 20 year old student Julian Jervis first signed up for George Washington University he was faced with a major challenge before he even sat his first test.

Mr. Jervis commented that he was stressed looking for funding. But thanks to the NCVO John Gray Memorial Fund Mr. Jervis was able to meet the financial demands of the university of life and now he’s studying biology.

“I cant express enough how much again how much i appreciate how much they have done for me because they have helped me with my book expenses which are incredibly high over here and just anything else like transport things like that…all of that has been affordable for me because of this grant,” said Mr. Jervis.

The NCVO’s John Gray Memorial Fund is one the non-profits most ambitious endeavors.

The John Gray Fund is a top up fund for students who are attending college or university but don’t have the funds that are associated with attending so they may have a grant for tuition for example but they need extra funding for things like books, transport, accommodation and that’s where the John Gray Fund comes in,” says Ms. Wilson.

CEO of NCVO Janice Wilson says this year the fund through corporate donations were able to assist 10 students with donating 6,000 dollars to each student to help with their studies abroad.

“We’re really grateful that we can help these students through this donation. we hope to continue to do so through out their degree course and so that they can come back and help out in the island and community,” said Ms. Wilson.

Though it is charitable students must meet certain requirements to earn the contribution says Ms. Wilson.

“It’s quite an extensive process. We scrutinize them carefully, we find out a variety of information such as their grades, what type of degree they’re studying, what support they already have.”

She says extending this helping hand to students not only benefits them but Cayman as a whole in growing tomorrows future industry leaders.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

