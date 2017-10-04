New channel markers planned for North Sound

New channel markers are coming to the North Sound, and the Port Authority told Cayman 27 they will be visible for about a mile…

Port Director Clement Reid said plans are in place to install steel poles that stand at least three stories out of the water to mark navigation channels. The new markers will replace existing markers made out of concrete.

He said the steel structures are better built to withstand the marine conditions.

“All of the channels through the north sound which includes the main channel, the barcadere channel, the stingray city channel, they will all be redone,” said Mr. Reid.

Mr. Reid said this is part of a piolt programme. If the new markers are a success the port will mark all other channels this way.

He expects the lights and markers in the North Sound to be replaced by the end of 2017.

