Crime News

New criminal law changes introducing plea bargaining and immunity for accomplice evidence explored

October 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Law Reform Commission is seeking public comment on a new law to regulate testimony from criminals and introduce plea bargaining in trials. Attorneys Richard Barton and Oliver Grimwood joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss the Criminal Justice Offenders Assisting Investigations and Prosecutions bill.

Tags

