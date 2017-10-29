No additional reef damage as Kittiwake tilts further post-storm

Weather conditions are improving as now Tropical Storm Philippe moves into the mid-Atlantic. The storm, then a tropical depression, created rough conditions Friday night and throughout Saturday that appear to have dramatically steepened the angle of the ex-U.S.S. Kittiwake shipwreck’s port-side tilt.

Jason Washington of Ambassador Divers and iDive, whose images of the newly-tilted Kittiwake went viral after Tropical Storm Nate, invited Cayman 27 to join to see what, if anything, had changed for the popular wreck dive.

Upon initial observation, it appears the ship is listing further to its port side, and shifting sands have filled in some of the area beneath the ship’s bow. No new damage to coral was immediately evident, which Mr. Washington attributed to the shifting of sands seen around the wreck.

“The build up of sand between the wreck and the reef likely stopped the Kittiwake from causing further damage to the reef,” said Mr. Washington.

Sand has overtaken parts of the port railing towards the stern. It appears the ship is digging itself deeper into the sand.

“As she settles deeper into the sand, further movement is unlikely, unless we see a large hurricane make landfall on Grand Cayman,” said Mr. Washington.

He said re-anchoring the wreck should be prioritised in order to protect the reef, which still sits just a few feet away from the 251-foot vessel.

“In any case, I think it;s important to reconnect the broken anchor chains that were broken in Tropical Storm Nate,” he told Cayman 27. “Protecting the reef from further damage needs to be priority one.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

