No additional reef damage as Kittiwake tilts further post-storm

October 29, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read
The Kittiwake leans at a dramatically steepened angle Sunday morning. Courtesy: Jason Washington/ iDive

Weather conditions are improving as now Tropical Storm Philippe moves into the mid-Atlantic. The storm, then a tropical depression, created rough conditions Friday night and throughout Saturday that appear to have dramatically steepened the angle of the ex-U.S.S. Kittiwake shipwreck’s port-side tilt.

The evolution of a shipwreck. Photos courtesy: Jason Washington/ iDive

Jason Washington of Ambassador Divers and iDive, whose images of the newly-tilted Kittiwake went viral after Tropical Storm Nate, invited Cayman 27 to join to see what, if anything, had changed for the popular wreck dive.

Upon initial observation, it appears the ship is listing further to its port side, and shifting sands have filled in some of the area beneath the ship’s bow. No new damage to coral was immediately evident, which Mr. Washington attributed to the shifting of sands seen around the wreck.

“The build up of sand between the wreck and the reef likely stopped the Kittiwake from causing further damage to the reef,” said Mr. Washington.

Sand has overtaken parts of the port railing towards the stern. It appears the ship is digging itself deeper into the sand.

“As she settles deeper into the sand, further movement is unlikely, unless we see a large hurricane make landfall on Grand Cayman,” said Mr. Washington.

The wreck still sits perilously close to the reef. Courtesy: Jason Washington / iDive

He said re-anchoring the wreck should be prioritised in order to protect the reef, which still sits just a few feet away from the 251-foot vessel.

“In any case, I think it;s important to reconnect the broken anchor chains that were broken in Tropical Storm Nate,” he told Cayman 27. “Protecting the reef from further damage needs to be priority one.”

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

