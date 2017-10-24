C3 Pure Fibre
No more tweaks: Budget goes to Cabinet for approval

October 23, 2017
Joe Avary
No more tweaking.

Public Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said Government is on track to deliver the budget for the next two years this Friday (27 October) in the LA.

“No tweaks to come,” said Mr. McTaggart when asked for a status update on the budget process. “Right now, the only change is going to be cosmetic, the correction of errors or things like that, hopefully, the budget will be going to Cabinet tomorrow (24 October) for approval and will be going to the house on Friday morning to deliver the budget.”

The new ‘Government of National Unity’ outlined its priorities in August with the SPS. This budget document will provide the concrete details of how government plans to pay for its programmes and initiatives.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

