No resolution in Peanuts license matter: Hew says legal advice being sought

Still no resolution in the Peanuts liquor licensing debacle.

Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew said legal advice is being sought on how best to deal with the liquor license.

Last month an internal audit into the Red Bay gas station license grant found that the then board acted outside its authority and it also noted that unlawful changes were made to official documents to grant the license when the license was initially rejected.

Minister Hew said the new board is considering its next move.

“We are working with the applicant. The new board is taking their time in ensuring that they follow all the protocols, processes and they are getting all the advice they need to go forward,” Mr. Hew said.

Late last month the gas station’s license came up before the board for renewal. It was deferred.

