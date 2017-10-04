C3 Pure Fibre
Not so fast: CIFA’s announcement of U20’s inclusion to Premier League missing key details

October 3, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Under-20 National Boys Football Team Manager Antwan Seymour says the Cayman Islands Football Association prematurely announced the inclusion of their squad into the countries highest football league.

“The problem is the association hasn’t passed along our proposal to the clubs.”

Seymour provided Cayman 27 with the team’s detailed proposal, none of which was included or confirmed in the press release distributed to clubs on 28th September by Assistant Secretary Mark Campbell:

Seymour’s proposal: 

-Games shall be 45 minute halves as normal

-Unlimited subs by both teams

-Cards against the U20 will not be carried over but will still be given to control the game

-Teams shall play the U20s the same as they would play any other team, and not hold back, but
play fair

-U20 team CAN NOT be crown champions at the end of season

-Points against the U20 will not determine place in league seeding for next season

-U20 team would be welcome to be one of the teams that travels to the Brac

CIFA’s press release 28th September:

“The Cayman Under 20 Men’s National Team will compete in the CIFA Men’s Premier League, in preparation for the upcoming CONCACAF Under 20 Men’s Qualifiers.  This will bring the total number of teams in the CIFA Men’s Premier League to sixteen (16) teams. Each club is requested to allow its players that have been selected to play with the national team.  The normal rules in relation to registration, transfers, etc. will apply to the national team in CIFA Men’s Premier League. Each player selected will be required to return to his original team after the 2017/2018 domestic league season. “
 
Seymour says a lack of communication between the clubs and the association has an issue for years, he adds this proposal however may help to solve the sport’s biggest issue.
 
“Our biggest problem is communication, if this helps communication between the clubs, then we’ve achieved something that has been missing for years.”

CIFA’s Premier League season kicks off Saturday 14 October 2017. When reached for comment, CIFA President Lee Ramoon did not respond.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

