Not so fast: CIFA’s announcement of U20’s inclusion to Premier League missing key details

Under-20 National Boys Football Team Manager Antwan Seymour says the Cayman Islands Football Association prematurely announced the inclusion of their squad into the countries highest football league.
“The problem is the association hasn’t passed along our proposal to the clubs.”
Seymour provided Cayman 27 with the team’s detailed proposal, none of which was included or confirmed in the press release distributed to clubs on 28th September by Assistant Secretary Mark Campbell:
Seymour’s proposal:
-Games shall be 45 minute halves as normal
-Unlimited subs by both teams
-Cards against the U20 will not be carried over but will still be given to control the game
-Teams shall play the U20s the same as they would play any other team, and not hold back, but
play fair
-U20 team CAN NOT be crown champions at the end of season
-Points against the U20 will not determine place in league seeding for next season
-U20 team would be welcome to be one of the teams that travels to the Brac
CIFA’s press release 28th September:
CIFA’s Premier League season kicks off Saturday 14 October 2017. When reached for comment, CIFA President Lee Ramoon did not respond.
