NRA, Planning Department raise issues with Dart’s WB Road tunnel extension application

Several Government agencies take a swipe a`t Dart Real Estate’s proposed extension to the West Bay Road vehicular underpass, saying there are safety and infrastructure concerns.

Dart announced in September it sought planning approval to extend that pedestrian overpass by another 195 feet, extending along the front of the Royal Palms property it recently purchased.

The Central Planning Authority Wednesday (25 October) is set to review Dart’s application to extend the project.

According to the meeting agenda, the National Roads Authority and Planning Department itself call into the question the need for an extension to the project, saying tunnels like the one already built on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway may present safety and logistical problems.

Cayman 27 reached out to a Dart Real Estate person, who declined comment on the matter.

The existing tunnel project on West Bay Road is inherently restrictive to both pedestrians and large pieces of equipment, according to the NRA.

“This is evidenced by a large tree becoming stuck int he existing tunnel on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway as a result of low height clearance… as well as the many reports of pedestrian conflicts and near misses experienced during this current construction phase of the West Bay Road tunnel.

“There is no conclusive justification for the tunnel extension.”

The Planning Department chimed in as well.

“The proposal continues to require a considerable amount of resources compared to the benefit it would provide… lighting, air ventilation, fill material and concrete are all required to enclose a portion of a public road,” the department commented.

“The department is not clear as to the benefit of creating such infrastructure considering the amount of land available for development in this corridor and there are less intrusive options available that can maintain the unique characteristic of the Cayman Islands.”

The planning Department specifically wrote that it’s not clear how the project would improve access for pedestrians, saying it will now require pedestrians or bicyclists to climb an incline, which it noted could be hard for those with strollers. Otherwise pedestrians would have to travel inside the tunnel next to vehicles.

The department also noted these types of tunnels are often built to alleviate traffic congestion, but planning isn’t sure whether that ailment exists on West Bay Road.

Planning also says the top of the proposed extension will be 30-feet above the current road grade.

The Planning Authority says it plans to discuss whether creating that artificial site grade — which they say appears to be intended for future development — is appropriate as it would be higher than roofs of nearby residential developments.

