C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
News

OAG on major capital projects: Improvements needed

October 26, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Auditor General’s Office says Government is making positive strides in its management of major capital projects, but a lot more needs to be improved when it comes to the budgeting process.
Today (26 October) the OAG released its Major Capital Projects follow-up report. It commended the government for the creation of the Major Capital Projects Office, but lamented that to date a Public Sector Investment Committee is yet to be established. This, even though its creation was recommended five years ago.
Auditor General Sue Winspear said, “There remains much to be done to develop an overarching capital investment strategy and improve the budgeting and financial frameworks to ensure that major capital projects are adequately funded and value for money is achieved.”
The report also contended that many of the issues the OAG highlighted in 2015 still remain. The report also pointed out no cohesive framework exists for reporting to Cabinet, the Legislative Assembly or the public on major capital projects in terms of cost, time and quality.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: