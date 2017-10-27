OAG on major capital projects: Improvements needed

The Auditor General’s Office says Government is making positive strides in its management of major capital projects, but a lot more needs to be improved when it comes to the budgeting process.

Today (26 October) the OAG released its Major Capital Projects follow-up report. It commended the government for the creation of the Major Capital Projects Office, but lamented that to date a Public Sector Investment Committee is yet to be established. This, even though its creation was recommended five years ago.

Auditor General Sue Winspear said, “There remains much to be done to develop an overarching capital investment strategy and improve the budgeting and financial frameworks to ensure that major capital projects are adequately funded and value for money is achieved.”

The report also contended that many of the issues the OAG highlighted in 2015 still remain. The report also pointed out no cohesive framework exists for reporting to Cabinet, the Legislative Assembly or the public on major capital projects in terms of cost, time and quality.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

