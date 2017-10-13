C3 Pure Fibre
Opposition members give Parlimentary Prayer Breakfast a miss

October 12, 2017
Joe Avary
Government leaders and the general public came together Wednesday (11 October) morning to break bread and unite in prayer.

“Father, bless the legislative assembly of the Cayman Islands,” Legislative Assembly Serjeant-at-arms John Kim Evans said, opening the morning of fellowship with prayers for our country’s leaders.

Some of Cayman’s elected members shared what they are praying for in today’s trying times.

“There are many things to pray for, we pray for civil servants, we pray for the leadership in government, we pray for families and young people,” said Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush.

“When I pray, I pray for peace and equity and unity, love, forgiveness, but most of all I pray for compassion, not only for ourselves but for those across the world so that peace may reign supreme,” said Minister of Education Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

“That’s always in my prayers, that God will continue to protect us, so far this hurricane season we’ve been blessed and I pray that that blessing will continue,” said Captain Eugene Ebanks, Environment Councillor.

Around 400 attended the breakfast. Opposition members were invited, but not one attended.

A forgiving speaker Bush gave them a pass on the miss, saying “Opposition is opposition, it can be excused,” in a text exchange.

Cayman 27 reached out to Opposition Members Thursday. Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders acknowledged our inquiry but declined to comment. The other Opposition members, including leader Ezzard Miller have not responded.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

