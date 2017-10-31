C3 Pure Fibre
Opposition preps for budget, Premier looking forward to debate

October 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition members say they’re prepared to support the items in Government’s budget they believe benefit Caymanians.
The five MLAs, under the leadership of Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller, met in caucus over the weekend to review the weighty budget documents. In a statement, the MLAs said they will be making constructive alternative uses for the government’s projected revenues for the two-year budget cycle. Meanwhile Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, speaking with Cayman 27 on Friday (27 October), said he expects a healthy debate.
“Sometimes actually nuggets of truth come through, things you can actually take on board and adjust the set of our sail with regard to that, so I am looking forward to the budget debate,” the Premier said.
The budget debate begins on Wednesday (1 November.)

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

