Opposition preps for budget, Premier looking forward to debate

Opposition members say they’re prepared to support the items in Government’s budget they believe benefit Caymanians.

The five MLAs, under the leadership of Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller, met in caucus over the weekend to review the weighty budget documents. In a statement, the MLAs said they will be making constructive alternative uses for the government’s projected revenues for the two-year budget cycle. Meanwhile Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, speaking with Cayman 27 on Friday (27 October), said he expects a healthy debate.

“Sometimes actually nuggets of truth come through, things you can actually take on board and adjust the set of our sail with regard to that, so I am looking forward to the budget debate,” the Premier said.

The budget debate begins on Wednesday (1 November.)

