Government will deliver Cayman’s National Budget next (27 October) Friday.

And Opposition members say they are hoping for a change in focus from the Progressives-led coalition, one where greater emphasis is placed on Education.

“Our number one focus is Education, Education, Education.”

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller making it clear what he would like Government’s budgetary priority to be.

“Numbers in the Strategic Policy Statement show Education as being number three in terms of capital investment and we are very concerned about that,” Mr. Miller said.

As the Progressive-led coalition puts the finishing touches on its first budget since taking office in late May, the Opposition Leader said he wants more educational resources.

“There is a lack of resources, lack of human resources in the form of teachers and assistant teachers and lack of resources in terms of consumable supplies,” Mr. Miller said.

Opposition Shadow Finance Minister Chris Saunders said he wants to clear direction from Government.

“Based the latest ESO statistics the numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Cayman Islands nor the Cayman people and what we are looking for is policies, not rhetoric, solid policies,” Mr. Saunders said.

The LA is being spruced up for the new session where the full breakdown of how the Government plans to spend money over the next two years will be delivered. The Opposition members claim Government’s fell SPS fell $50 million short of what the actual projected budget for the next two-year cycle.

We reached out to Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart for a comment. We are yet to hear back.

