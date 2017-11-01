OT leaders push united front, agree to lobby for more UK funding

Overseas Territory leaders agree to join forces to lobby the UK for more hurricane assistance at next month’s annual Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London.

Leaders, like Anguilla Chief Minister Victor Banks, hope strength in numbers will nudge the UK to loosen the purse strings for British territories in need.

“We depend on the British Government to give us some support in these circumstances and we want to know that support is not tentative, but is substantive enough that we can recover in short order,:” Mr. Banks said.

Over the weekend leaders met at a special pre-JMC meeting chaired by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin in Miami where they agreed to present a united front for more aid.

“It is important that as Overseas Territories that we speak with one voice when discussing the response of the British Government going forward because it is important for some of our economies which will be affected seriously by this storm,” Mr Banks said.

The UK has committed some £62 million, but the Caribbean leaders said more help is needed.

“We’re 60 percent dependent on the British taxpayers, that should never happen to any Overseas Territory. What happened here (in Maimi) is what needs to happen from now on,” said Monserrat Premier Donaldson Romeo.

Turks and Caicos Premier Hon. Sharlene Cartwright agreed, as she said, “It’s today for Turks and Caicos and Anguilla and BVI and tomorrow it can be someone else.”

The leaders have written to UK leaders on the issue and plan to address it London at the JMC meeting later next month.

“I think what we saw today ( 28 October) was a very powerful statement about the unity of the Overseas Territories and how much we can achieve when we work together,” Premier McLaughlin said.

The affected islands are still unable to access the UK’s £13 billion aid budget because they are classified as “high-income countries” by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD.) Efforts are being made to address this.

