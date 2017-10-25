PAC Chair Miller grills HSA leaders on bad debt policy

Public Accounts Committee members Tuesday (24 October) took turns grilling Health Services Authority leaders on everything from finances to human resources policies.

PAC Chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller asked why the HSA board refused a recommendation from HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizette Yearwood to write off $27.6 million of bad debt.

Mr. Miller took particular issue when board Chair Jonathan Tibbetts said he consulted with the Health Councillor on the issue.

“You only agreed to write off… about a third,” Mr. Miller said.

“The consultation regarded the fact that debts over six years old would not be collectible,” Mr. Tibbetts said. “I didn’t in any way consult with any Ministry official about what the bad debts were, the amounts and so forth. The consultation was a conversation in regards to the age of any bad debts being over six-years old as being uncollectible.”

The board agreed to write off $9.2 million of the $27.6 million recommended to be written off by Ms. Yearwood.

Overall, the HSA has about $122 million of outstanding money owed to it.

