PAC resumes: HSA goes under the microscope

The Public Accounts Committee is set to reconvene tomorrow (10 October) and coming under the microscope will be Cayman’s Health Services and its financials for 2016. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss the upcoming session was PAC Chairman and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller. He said a number of red flags have been raised in the financials and he would like to have them explained when HSA officials testify before the PAC.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

