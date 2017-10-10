The Public Accounts Committee is set to reconvene tomorrow (10 October) and coming under the microscope will be Cayman’s Health Services and its financials for 2016. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss the upcoming session was PAC Chairman and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller. He said a number of red flags have been raised in the financials and he would like to have them explained when HSA officials testify before the PAC.
-
Share This!
PAC resumes: HSA goes under the microscope
October 9, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
East End crash victim identified as Tonie Rodrigues
October 9, 2017
News
UPDATE: Town Hall Road reopens following 2-car crash
October 9, 2017
Crime • News
Bus flips in West Bay: No serious injuries reported
October 9, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.