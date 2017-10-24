C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
Crime News

Passenger removed from Cayman Airways flight

October 23, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A woman was removed from a Cayman Airways flight this morning ( 23 October) after she began behaving erratically causing a 73-minute delay in the flight’s departure.
The woman was on Cayman Airways flight KX-620 destined for Jamaica. A Cayman Airways statement issued late this afternoon said the aircraft was still on the ground at the Owen Roberts International Airport when the incident happened. Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms confirmed the passenger was taken off the plane. No details were given on her current whereabouts.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: