Passenger removed from Cayman Airways flight

A woman was removed from a Cayman Airways flight this morning ( 23 October) after she began behaving erratically causing a 73-minute delay in the flight’s departure.

The woman was on Cayman Airways flight KX-620 destined for Jamaica. A Cayman Airways statement issued late this afternoon said the aircraft was still on the ground at the Owen Roberts International Airport when the incident happened. Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms confirmed the passenger was taken off the plane. No details were given on her current whereabouts.

