Perinatal mortality rate highest in a decade; medical leaders say no cause for concern

The perinatal mortality rate in the Cayman Islands last year reached its highest number in nearly a decade but health leaders say there’s nothing to be worried about.

For every 1,000 live births in 2016, there was a rate of nine perinatal deaths, the number deaths of an infant after 22 weeks of gestation and before seven days of life.

That’s the highest number since 2007, when the rate was 12.

The overall infant mortality rate overall, however, was at 1.5, lower than many past years.

Acting Medical Officer of Health and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez says the rise in the perinatal mortality statistic has more to do with the way they calculate the number than any emerging risk to infants’ health.

“So there’s no concern,” Mr. Williams-Rodriguez said. “Actually the infant mortality rate, which is the stat that they use worldwide to see how countries are doing in this regard, is on par with developed countries and even better than the U.S. and other countries in the region.”

Click here for all infant mortality rate numbers, as compiled in the 2016 ESO Compendium of Statistics.

Mr. Williams-Rodriguez says a lower-than-normal number of births in 20-16 helped push that perinatal death rate up.

