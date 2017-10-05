C3 Pure Fibre
Pirates Week set to invade Cayman Brac

October 4, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Pirates Week is fast approaching and preparations are in high gear as Pirates invade Cayman Brac.

This year will be the 40th Pirates Week celebration. To expand on this cultural event, Captain of the Las Tortugas Pirates, Orneil Galbraith, wants to get the Brac more involved.

“Something where the young the old can come out and enjoy you know. It’s disappearing right and I feel like as a half Bracer, I feel like I need to do something,” Mr. Galbraith said.

The three-day largest pirate gathering in 200 years, according to organisers, starts 3 November in Cayman Brac.

 

 

 

Felicia Rankin

