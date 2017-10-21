C3 Pure Fibre
Police: No evidence of shooting in Grand Harbour robbery

October 20, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say there’s no proof to suggest anyone was shot or that shots were even fired in last’s week robbery outside Salty’s Bar, Grand Harbour.

Five people were robbed in that incident outside the Grand Harbour bar last Thursday (12 October.)

Police said the victims were approached by three hooded men and robbed of cash and valuables. At least two of the robbers were armed. One of the victims received a head injury, which he reported as a gunshot wound. But today (20 October) RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery said investigations say otherwise.
“We do not have any evidence to suggest that anyone was shot, or that any shots were fired in the robbery at Salty’s at this time. The police are still investigating around those areas,” Ms. Powery said.
Ms. Powery said the suspects in the robbery remain at large. They are described as tall, dark-skinned males of thin but muscular build.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

