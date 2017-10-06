Police seek help in locating Brac teen

Police seek the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Ellice A. Martin, who resides on Cayman Brac but is believed to currently be on Grand Cayman.

Ms. Martin’s relatives say she was expected to return to Cayman Brac on 2 October but she did not. Relatives are “seriously concerned” about her well-being and wish to speak with her only to verify she is OK, according to police.

Police say they have reason to believe that Ms. Martin is in the company of friends or acquaintances on Grand Cayman.

Police are asking Ms. Martin, or members of the public who may be able to assist police contact Ms. Martin, to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 and speak with the inspector on duty.

