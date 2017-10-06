C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Crime News

Police seek help in locating Brac teen

October 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police seek the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Ellice A. Martin, who resides on Cayman Brac but is believed to currently be on Grand Cayman.

Ms. Martin’s relatives say she was expected to return to Cayman Brac on 2 October but she did not. Relatives are “seriously concerned” about her well-being and wish to speak with her only to verify she is OK, according to police. 

Police say they have reason to believe that Ms. Martin is in the company of friends or acquaintances on Grand Cayman.

Police are asking Ms. Martin, or members of the public who may be able to assist police contact Ms. Martin, to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 and speak with the inspector on duty.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: