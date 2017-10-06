Police urge botched cosmetic injection victims to come forward

The RCIPS calls illegal cosmetic injections in Cayman a widespread problem and urge victims to come forward.

Inspector Winsome Prendergast is heading up investigations into illegal cosmetic procedures in Cayman and she said she wants victims to come forward with their experiences and the side effects they have endured. She said it’s a matter of public health.

“It really raises a concern that there are a lot of other women out there, as what I was told, who are suffering from side effects from these procedures,” said Inspector Winsome Prendergast. You can reach Inspector Prendergast if you know a victim or are a victim as well on 949-4222 / 947-2220 or winsome.prendergast@gov.ky.

