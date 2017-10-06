C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News

Police urge botched cosmetic injection victims to come forward

October 5, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The RCIPS calls illegal cosmetic injections in Cayman a widespread problem and urge victims to come forward.
Inspector Winsome Prendergast is heading up investigations into illegal cosmetic procedures in Cayman and she said she wants victims to come forward with their experiences and the side effects they have endured. She said it’s a matter of public health.

“It really raises a concern that there are a lot of other women out there, as what I was told, who are suffering from side effects from these procedures,” said Inspector Winsome Prendergast. You can reach Inspector Prendergast if you know a victim or are a victim as well on 949-4222 / 947-2220 or winsome.prendergast@gov.ky.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: