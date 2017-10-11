Poppy appeal begins for CI Veterans

Cayman’s veterans once again are joining forces for their annual poppy appeal.

Those with the CI Veterans Association pinned the first poppy of the season on Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick as they begin to raise money to help veterans in need.

“As veterans, we share something in common and it’s called comradery, there is nothing like putting your hands in the life of another person and knowing that another person’s life is in your hands,” said President of the CI Veterans Association Andrew McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin served in the US Army for 22 years and now fights to ensure his fellow veterans and their families are looked after.

“Veterans do not actively receive a stipend from the Government, so they know that those people right now may not have had the best retirement plan and we’re here to ensure that we get the help that they need,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Edith Ebanks’ late husband Ewart Ebanks fought alongside the British Royal Navy in World War II and cherishes the meaning of a poppy flower.

“They have helped me all through the ages, even when Ewart was still alive, they were helping us, after he got sick they started helping us with electrical bills and so far they have continued doing that since his passing,” said Mrs Ebanks.

She said she knows the importance of this annual appeal.

“He was a poppy person, he would sell them, he would go round the schools, demonstrate what it meant, he would go to the Governor sometimes to pin the poppy on her,” said Mrs. Ebanks.

With the appeal just underway, these veterans now hope you’ll do your part to help those who have served.

The CI Veterans Association is hosting their 6th annual dinner dance on 21 October to raise funds. The appeal lasts until 11 November.

