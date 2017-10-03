Population at all-time high, but percentage of Caymanians decreasing

Cayman’s population increased for the third-straight year in 2016 while the percentage of Caymanians making up the population continues to decrease, according to the Economics and Statistics Office Compendium of Statistics for 2016.

The population has grown in 24 out of the last 27 years listed in the report.

Click here for the end-of-year population numbers and click here for the 2016 Compendium of Statistics.

The population at the end of 2016 was 61,361.

Ten years ago, the overall population was slightly less than 55,000. Cayman’s population has increased at an average of 637.5 people per year over the last decade.

Caymanians still make up a majority of the population, but trends show expatriates are closing the gap when looking at percentage of residents.

In 2007, there were 31,342 Caymanians that made up 57 percent of the population. That same year, there were 23,644 expatriates in Cayman, making up 43 percent of the population.

At the end of 2016, 34,113 Caymanians accounted for 55.6 percent of the population, while 27,248 expats accounted for 44.4 percent of the population.

