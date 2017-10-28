C3 Pure Fibre
Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 forms in Caribbean

October 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 formed in the western Caribbean Friday (27 October). The National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts the system will blow just north of the Cayman Islands. 

 
We’re already feeling its effects to some degree, with gray clouds covering accompanied by rainfall throughout the day.
   
The National Hurricane Center this afternoon saying a tropical storm watch or warning could be issued for the Cayman Islands. Cuba and the Bahamas already issued warnings for several of their respective islands. 
 
Right now, the storm is about 238 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, boasting maximum sustained winds of about 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. 
 
The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a small craft warning for tonight and tomorrow, adding that we can expect overcast skies with scattered showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times, leading to flooding. 
 
The Hurricane Center predicts this system could dump between four to 10 inches of rain on Cayman when all is said and done. 
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

