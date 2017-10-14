C3 Pure Fibre
PR applications increase despite efforts to cut backlog

October 13, 2017
Kevin Morales
There are more permanent residency applications before the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board as of 6 October than there were the week before despite Government increasing efforts to whittle down the PR application backlog.  

As of 6 October, there were 876 applications, 74 more than the last numbers issued by Government Information Services, which showed 802 applications on 26 September. 

Immigration officials have cleared through 503 permanent residency applications over the past four months, 84 of which were processed in the last two weeks.

Overall, 48 percent of PR applications have been approved, 26 percent declined, 19 percent deferred, four percent withdrawn and two percent no power. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

