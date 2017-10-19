C3 Pure Fibre
Proud of Them nominations now open

October 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government is inviting you to nominate 12 young Caymanians striving for excellence and deserving of national recognition in the annual Proud of Them awards programme.
 
Nominations are now open for the awards, which seeks to honour Caymanians between the ages of 10 and 25 who are excelling in academics, sports, their careers, culture or community service.
Each awardee will receive a financial award and have their image featured on a billboard for a six-month period.
The Proud of Them awards started in 2012 and so far 84 talented young Caymanians have been recognised.
Forms can be found online at www.gov.ky. For more information about the Proud of Them award emailproudofthem@gov.ky, or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ProudofThemKy
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

