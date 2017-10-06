Public comment sought as accomplice evidence law proposed

The Law Reform Commission seeks public comment on a new law proposing reduced sentences or immunity from prosecution for criminal witnesses who choose to testify against other criminals.

The new “Criminal Justice Offenders assisting Investigations and Prosecutions Bill” proposes the introduction of plea bargaining in criminal trials. The Commission said the introduction of such legislation can help fight crime and bring criminals to justice. The Discussion Paper and the Bill will be published on www.lawreformcommission.gov.ky (or www.lrc.gov.ky). Members of the public are invited to submit their comments and submissions should be made no later than 15th November, 2017 and should be posted to Mr. Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission, P.O. Box 1999 KY1-1104, delivered by hand to the offices of the Commission at 1st floor DMS House, Genesis Close or sent by e-mail to cilrc@gov.ky.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

