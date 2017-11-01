R.C.I.P.S logs 30 crashes and 4 DUI’s this weekend

The R.C.I.P.S over the weekend responded to 30 motor vehicle collisions.

They believe wet roads had a part to play and say four DUI’s were also issued.

On Friday (27 October,) officers say a pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Batabano road, the injuries are believed to be minor.

A 36-year-old West Bay man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

That same evening, officers on patrol spotted a vehicle driving erratically on south church street with significant damage to the front fender, the 25-year-old driver from George Town was stopped and arrested for suspicion of DUI.

On Saturday (28 October), police responded to what appears to be a hit-and-run. A bicycle rider was struck on the Esterley Tibbets highway, South of Camana Bay.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene before police arrived, the victim was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for minor injuries to his face and leg. He’s since been released. Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

